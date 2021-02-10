Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently:

2/2/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.50 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at ATB Capital. They now have a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

1/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$9.25.

1/8/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$5.00 to C$9.00.

1/5/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$9.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.