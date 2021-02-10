Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zalando (ZLNDY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/9/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/1/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/19/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/17/2020 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.87. 3,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando SE has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

