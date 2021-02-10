Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ipsen (IPSEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ipsen (OTCMKTS: IPSEY):

2/8/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. "

2/5/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Ipsen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2021 – Ipsen was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Ipsen S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

