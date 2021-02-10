Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers Communications (RCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):

1/29/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $74.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/6/2021 – Rogers Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RCI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.43. 5,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

