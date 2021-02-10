Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TELUS Co. (T.TO) (T)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE: T):

2/8/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

2/5/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

1/26/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

1/25/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – TELUS Co. (T.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.15 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.68. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

