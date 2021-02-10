Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (RNO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA: RNO):

2/10/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Renault SA (RNO.PA) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNO stock traded down €0.67 ($0.79) on Wednesday, hitting €39.77 ($46.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,565,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.59.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNOPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNOPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.