Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SGS (SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS: SGSOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

2/2/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/29/2021 – SGS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/27/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2021 – SGS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/20/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

1/14/2021 – SGS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/5/2021 – SGS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

SGS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. SGS SA has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for SGS SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.