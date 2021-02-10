Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scor (SCRYY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scor (OTCMKTS: SCRYY):

2/2/2021 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

1/30/2021 – Scor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

1/26/2021 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

1/20/2021 – Scor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

1/13/2021 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

1/12/2021 – Scor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/12/2021 – Scor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

12/17/2020 – Scor was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,357. Scor Se has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.39.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

