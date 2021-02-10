Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG) Trading Up 0.2%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 91,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 117,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Recharge Acquisition stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

About Recharge Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

