Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

