Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

