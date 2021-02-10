ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0033

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $93.75 million and $2.60 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,992.71 or 0.99680871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.93 or 0.01043340 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.41 or 0.00308859 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00224022 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00088100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00031665 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

