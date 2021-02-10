Reef Hits One Day Trading Volume of $203.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Reef has a market cap of $120.91 million and $203.23 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded up 39% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

