reflect.finance Price Reaches $1.60 on Major Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $15.12 million and approximately $970,086.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00056253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00283136 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00114188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00077720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00085396 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00202869 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,475,373 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

