Regal Beloit (RBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $146.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

