Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Trading Up 7.8%

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 1,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

