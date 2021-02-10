Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after purchasing an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.44 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.