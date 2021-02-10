Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)’s share price traded down 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.37. 696,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 983,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.82%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE)

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

