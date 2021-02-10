Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 348,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

