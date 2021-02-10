Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 172,900 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 257,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,441. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.