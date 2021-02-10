Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 648 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of LMT opened at $342.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day moving average of $369.01. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

