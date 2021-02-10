Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Facebook by 276.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 4,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,466,707 shares of company stock valued at $398,360,824 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $269.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

