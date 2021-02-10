Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $135.33.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,960. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

