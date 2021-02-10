Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 1,477,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 981,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative return on equity of 929.28% and a negative net margin of 730.79%.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

