Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells $126,249.12 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $126,249.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Maged Shenouda sold 2,410 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $84,832.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Maged Shenouda sold 3,200 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $112,128.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $75,117.15.

Shares of RLMD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 45,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,239. The company has a market cap of $567.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after acquiring an additional 280,318 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.