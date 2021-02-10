Ren Hits 1-Day Volume of $243.17 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $853.41 million and approximately $243.17 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00059109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.00 or 0.01133531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,501.60 or 0.05538352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00045286 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032884 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

