RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RNR opened at $159.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

