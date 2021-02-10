Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.25 ($39.12).

RNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €39.77 ($46.79) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €36.07 and its 200 day moving average is €28.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

