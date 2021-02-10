renBTC Price Up 19.1% Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $807.22 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $44,815.02 or 0.99932396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00284971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00118588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00086486 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00201947 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 18,012 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

