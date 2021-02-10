ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will announce sales of $24.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the lowest is $24.31 million. ReneSola reported sales of $26.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $81.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.15 million, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $206.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 649,019 shares of ReneSola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $6,347,405.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,873,712 shares of company stock worth $29,895,848.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $919.87 million, a P/E ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 2.62.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

