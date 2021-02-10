Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.36

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.36 and traded as high as $36.43. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 36,541 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.