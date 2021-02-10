Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,497. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

