Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Republic Services worth $65,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after acquiring an additional 301,782 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Republic Services by 147.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,385 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after purchasing an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 158,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

