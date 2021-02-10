Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/2/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2021 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Autoliv is fast tracking its product launches, which are expected to boost long term prospects of the firm. Significant cost cut measures undertaken by Autoliv is aiding its margins and boosting liquidity profile. The firm’s Structural Efficiency Program and footprint optimization targets are on track and expected to result into significant savings in 2020 and 2021.The company also fares well on the FCF parameter. However, rising cases of coronavirus in United States of America and Europe are likely to have a negative impact on Autoliv’s earnings and revenues. The company expects net sales to decline 14.5% year over year in 2020. Rising debt levels and soaring raw material costs are also playing spoilsports. As such, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

12/17/2020 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE ALV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $92.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

