Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlas Copco (ATLKY)

2/5/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

2/1/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2021 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Atlas Copco was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/13/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2021 – Atlas Copco had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2020 – Atlas Copco was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Atlas Copco AB has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

