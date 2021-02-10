Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 10th (ABST, ACLS, ADT, ADYEY, AER, ALRS, AMSSY, ARGX, BAYRY, BLWYF)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 10th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

ADT (NYSE:ADT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Embraer has kept its 2020 guidance suspended for the time being due to the uncertainty related to the impact of COVID-19. Further, Boeing’s termination of the deal for a majority stake in its commercial aviation business could have widespread implications on the latter’s operations. The deal would have also helped Embraer compete with its Canadian rival Bombardier. The collapse of this mega deal comes at a time when the global aerospace industry is already in deep crisis due to the pandemic’s unfavorable impact. The company underperformed the industry in the past year. Its third-quarter revenues further plunged 35.5% year over year. However, Embraer continues to witness modest demand for its E-jets. Impressively, it witnessed no order cancellations from the perspective of commercial aviation during the third-quarter.”

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mediobanca SpA.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Total (NYSE:TOT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

