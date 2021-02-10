Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Demant A/S (WILYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS: WILYY) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2021 – Demant A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company's business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. "

1/27/2021 – Demant A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Demant A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Demant A/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

OTCMKTS:WILYY traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.23.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

