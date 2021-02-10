Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ferrari (RACE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ferrari (NYSE: RACE):

2/6/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

2/3/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Ferrari had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2021 – Ferrari was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,518. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $127.73 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.79.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $65,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth $39,185,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after acquiring an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,159,000 after acquiring an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

