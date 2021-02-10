Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) recently:

2/8/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $292.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – FLEETCOR Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $257.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.22 and its 200 day moving average is $253.83. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $325.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

