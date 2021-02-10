Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Golden Minerals (AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AUMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/1/2021 – Golden Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

1/29/2021 – Golden Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Golden Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Golden Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Golden Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Golden Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 7,465,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

