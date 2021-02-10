Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

1/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.

1/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

12/16/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,227. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

