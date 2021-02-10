Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$14.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50.
- 2/9/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00.
- 1/19/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.25 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.50.
- 1/7/2021 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$12.50.
- 12/16/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.50.
Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 108,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,227. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 281.77%.
