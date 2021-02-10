Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE: TRP):
- 2/9/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$72.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$70.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$70.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$70.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was given a new C$62.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 1/13/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00.
- 1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.
- 1/8/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$70.00.
- 1/6/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/5/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/4/2021 – TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$65.00.
TRP opened at C$54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market cap of C$51.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.
In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.
