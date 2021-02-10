Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASOS (ASOMY)

ASOS (OTCMKTS: ASOMY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2021 – ASOS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/28/2021 – ASOS had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/19/2021 – ASOS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

1/15/2021 – ASOS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/14/2021 – ASOS had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – ASOS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/17/2020 – ASOS had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $73.88.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

