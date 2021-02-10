Reserve Rights (RSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $572.24 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $499.30 million and approximately $572.24 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.01156522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00055739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05591512 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00020089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045111 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.