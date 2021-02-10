Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Resideo Technologies worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $26.51.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

