Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $8.33. Resonant shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 3,261,939 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RESN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $408.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 55,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $120,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,453.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 36,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $79,940.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,888 shares of company stock valued at $392,209. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Resonant by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resonant by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

