Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Trading Down 0.5%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.25. 42,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 18,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The firm has a market cap of $85.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapies to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP5063 for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder, as well as for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

