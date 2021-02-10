REVV (REVV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.11 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $19.11 million and $1.49 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00277061 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00116439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00077097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00086253 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00201441 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

