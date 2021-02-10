REVV (REVV) Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. REVV has a market cap of $19.12 million and $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00277730 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00115719 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00064245 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,957,294 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

