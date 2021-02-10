Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 933,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

